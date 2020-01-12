Things to do today in London: Sunday January 12 2020

Stave off the January blues with a host of fun activities this Sunday, including a brand new light installation in Battersea, an illuminating tour of David Bowie’s Beckenham and a light-hearted, trouser-free trip on the Underground.

Seize control of that recurring nightmare where you turn up to work half-clothed and bring a bit of joy back to January on this semi-starkers group trip on the Underground, followed by an afterparty in Soho. Jazzy underwear encouraged (though no thongs, please! Think of the children).

Meet opposite the Canton restaurant, Newport Place. Tube: Leicester Square. Sun Jan 12, 2.30pm. Free.



Ian McMillan hosts this evening of readings from the ten poets shortlisted for this year’s TS Eliot Prize. Awarded annually to the author of the best new poetry collection published in the UK or Ireland, the winner of the £25,000 prize will be announced on the evening.

Royal Festival Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Sun Jan 12. £12-£15.

Pick your way through 50 stalls at this fleamarket where veteran vintage-sellers flog their wares alongside locals clearing out their attics. Keep your eyes peeled.

EartH. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Sun Jan 12. £1 entry.

Brighten up your January with this free light display, in which Battersea Power Station will be illuminated by four installations from internationally renowned light artists. Organised by Light Art Collection, the team behind the Amsterdam Light Festival, it’s the perfect antidote to the dark winter days.

Circus West Village. Battersea Park Overground. Until Feb 16. Free.



Celebrate the life of the legendary rockstar and former Beckenham resident, who died four years ago this week, on a tour taking in his old haunts, including the house he shared with then-wife Angie, the venue where he rehearsed for his album ‘Hunky Dory’ and the original site of the famous Beckenham Arts Lab.

Meet outside Beckenham Junction station. Sun Jan 12, 2pm. £20.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

