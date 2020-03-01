Things to do today in London: Sunday March 1 2020

Feeling creative this month? Learn a range of new craft skills at Stitch Festival today or seek inspiration from artists and makers at a ceramics fair or comic convention.

Join Burnt Roti magazine for a day of screenings, panel talks and comedy celebrating South Asian culture. Speakers include ‘The Good Immigrant’ and Observer Magazine writer Nikesh Shukla, playwright Vinay Patel and journalist Kieran Yates.

Genesis Cinema. Tube: Stepney Green. Sun Mar 1. £15.

Browse a vast array of comics and manga, try out a host of video games, meet your favourite TV and movie stars and listen to a series of free talks at this geektastic springtime version of the annual comic convention. Cosplay is encouraged, obviously!

Olympia London. Tube: Kensington (Olympia). Sun Mar 1. £16-£32.



More than 240 workshops will be on offer at this craft-filled fair, where you can learn a host of new skills from crocheting and basket-weaving to needle-felting and patchworking. Once you’ve mastered your craft you can pick up supplies from more than 200 exhibitors.

Business Design Centre. Tube: Angel. Sun Mar 1. From £15.



Pick up handmade ceramics from 20 local potters at this makers fair in support of the Down’s Syndrome Association. Kids can get stuck into some crafts at the children’s activity play area, and there’ll also be refreshments on offer.

Normansfield Theatre. Hampton Wick Overground. Sun Mar 1. Free.



Head to Haringey to pick up a host of eco-friendly and ethical supplies at this new zero-waste market, where you’ll find plastic-free toiletries, local produce, refill stations, surplus stalls, street food and work from a range of local artists and craftspeople.

Myddleton Rd. Tube: Bounds Green. Sun Mar 1. Free.



