Things to do today in London: Sunday March 15 2020

If you’re venturing out this weekend, here are some small events to choose from, including a festival celebrating Japanese crafts, a bargain art fair and a mid-century vintage market.

Know your saori weaving from your sashiko embroidery? Pick up gorgeous handmade fabrics, watch artists demo skills like kasuri weaving and katazome printing, and take part in a variety of crafty workshops at this celebration of Japanese textiles.

Craft Central, The Forge. Island Gardens DLR. Sun Mar 15. From £7.50.

Around 100 galleries from across the globe will be selling a diverse assortment of paintings, sculptures, photography and prints at this bargain art fair where you can pick up pieces for as little as 50 quid. There’ll also be kids’ workshops, a free creche and free activities for adults and kids themed around creative reuse and recycling.

Evolution London. Battersea Park Overground. Sun Mar 15. From £9.

Karl Marx spent more than half of his life in London, publishing his revolutionary ‘Communist Manifesto’ here in 1848. Learn all about the great thinker’s life here on this walking tour as part of London Book and Screen Week.

Meet at Piccadilly Circus tube. Sun Mar 15. £10.

A lot of Chinatown’s fantastic independent restaurants have been suffering a slump in sales since the outbreak of coronavirus, and could really do with your custom! Fortunately we’ve rounded up the best the area has to offer, from bubble tea to bao, should you feel like grabbing a bite this weekend.

Various Locations. Leicester Square tube.

Over forty traders will be selling retro goods ranging from mid-century furniture and ceramics and ceramics to posteres and clothing from the ’60s and ’70s at this vintage fair, where there’ll also be yummy street food and live music to entertain you while you browse.

Fairfield Halls. East Croydon rail. Sun Mar 15. £3.





For the latest news, advice and travel information on Coronavirus, click here.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.