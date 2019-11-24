Things to do today in London: Sunday November 24 2019

Haven’t even started thinking about Christmas shopping yet? Well, you’re in luck! With a whole host of festive markets taking place this Sunday, you’re absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to crafty Christmas gifts. From the one-of-a-kind prints on sale at the East London Printmakers Open Studio to vintage kimonos from the Yokimono Christmas Market, there’s something for everyone.

Sift through a £10 proof sale, see screen-print demos and buy festive cards as the printmakers open up their workshops. East London Printmakers. Tube: Mile End. Sun Nov 24. Free entry.

Make your own Christmas decorations, enjoy delicious seasonal treats and pick up some quirky gifts at this festive fair in London’s oldest botanical gardens. Chelsea Physic Garden. Tube: Sloane Square. Sun Nov 24. Free-£7.

Party troupe Sink the Pink play ‘queer space explorers’ in their alternative take on the classic British panto. Expect a healthy dose of hedonistic drag and riotous cabaret with a pop-rock soundtrack. Out of this world? Oh yes it is! Pleasance Theatre. Tube: Caledonian Road. Until Dec 22. £25-30.

Say konnichiwa to vintage kimonos, manga, ceramics and other gifts, all created by Japanese makers. Stick around for live music, furoshiki eco-wrapping and reiki demos. The Factory. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Sun Nov 24. Free entry.



Go to exchange your unwanted clobber for someone else’s that you prefer. Stay for eco presentations and upcycling workshops. o2 Academy Islington. Tube: Angel. Sun Nov 24. £3-8.

