Things to do today in London: Sunday October 27 2019

It might be Sunday but there’s no time to rest. Not when there’s so much good stuff going down in London. Go and see a full-on fireworks display, support indie publishers at a zine fair, or watch dogs parade through Hampstead in Halloween costumes...

Watch preened pups strut their stuff in a terrier-fying fashion show to be crowned best-dressed pooch. Proceeds go to All Dogs Matter. Meet at The Spaniards Inn. Tube: Hampstead. £5 per dog.

Flick through DIY creations from London’s best indie publishers, including Books and Cold Lips. There will be more than 30 stalls to choose from, so you’ll inevitably leave with a pocket full of zines. DIY Space for London. South Bermondsey rail. Sun Oct 27. Free.

Celebrate Bonfire Night early at this fireworks display with lasers, music and visual effects. It begins at 7pm, and there’s rock-climbing, high ropes and dodgems to play on while you wait. Gilwell Park. Chingford Overground. Sun Oct 27. £8.50.

Catch the final day of London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre. The closing event ‘Once Upon Our Times: Fairy tales Retold’ will feature readings from actors Toby Jones and Paapa Essiedu and writer Imogen Stubbs. Look out for (B)old Words: Poetry for Dementia, a free sound installation which can be found at the Royal Festival Hall. Southbank Centre. Waterloo. Until Oct 27. Prices vary.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a gloriously ornate Hindu temple in Neasden. It’s an astounding sight at anytime year, but in October it’s even more beautiful as it hosts the largest Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations in the country. See the building’s interior lit up by flickering oil lamps called ‘deepa’ and stick around for the fireworks. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. Tube: Neasden. Free.

