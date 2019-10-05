Things to do today in London: Sunday October 6 2019

It’s Sunday and the weekend is slipping away. Go out with a bang with these five top things to do in London. Meet cockney royalty at the Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival, find new vinyl at Hackney Record Fair and show off your smashing pumpkin at the Garden Museum

Hunt through dozens of crates filled with rare vinyl. There’ll also be an onsite bakery, zine stalls and a record cleaning service for your most treasured liquorice pizzas.

Abney Hall. Stoke Newington Overground. Sun Oct 6. £2.

Are you the proud cultivator of an oversized pumpkin? Bring it along for a chance to win £100 at this wholesome harvest festival. If not, you can pick up some gardening materials so you can achieve squash goals in 2020.

Garden Museum. Tube: Kennington. Sun Oct 6. Free.

Peak freaks assemble for a Lynchian weekend of doughnuts, damn fine coffee, cast appearances (original and reboot) and special screenings from the series.

Stoke Newington Town Hall. Stoke Newington Overground. From £90.

Do the Lambeth Walk with Pearly Kings and Queens of London as they gather for the annual charity harvest fest. The members of cockney royalty will gather in Trafalgar Square in all their buttony glory at around 12.30pm.

St Martins in the Fields Church. Tube: Charing Cross. Sun Oct 6. Free.

Don’t waste your Oktoberfest on a stein filled with flavourless watery beer. The focus here is on craft suds. Sip pints from Gipsy Hill and Bohem breweries and tuck into bratwurst.

German Kraft Beer. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Fri Oct 4-Sun Oct 6. Free entry.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

