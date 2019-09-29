Things to do today in London: Sunday September 29 2019

Sunday is supposed to be a day of rest - but sod that - venture outside and discover the great things happening in London today. Go forth and take part in these five brilliant things to do.

Do you love your fern and yucca plants like they’re your own children? Learn how to care for them at this festival dedicated to our potted pets. Garden Museum. Tube: Lambeth North. £5, includes access to museum.

London’s Matsuri takes over Trafalgar Square for a day of Japanese culture. It’s essentially a huge carnival with two stages filled with dancing, live, music and martial arts. Trafalgar Square. Tube: Charing Cross. Free.

See your favourite weekend reading material brought to life by poets, politicians, musicians, comedians and journalists section by section while you tuck into a Sunday roast and sup Bloody Marys. Cecil Sharp House. Tube: Camden Town. £37.50, £20 evening only.

Eat your way around N17 and try out local treats from the likes of Wildes Cheese, Redemption Brewery and Celtic Bakery. Be sure to leave room for the all-you-can-eat crayfish boil. Lordship Recreation Ground. Tube: Turnpike Lane. Price vary.

Welcome ter the bleedin' Guildhall Yard where they’ll be hosting a shindig Dick van Dyke would give his right arm to muscle in on. Expect traditional English entertainment including maypole dancing, Morris dancers and a marching band. Guildhall Yard. Tube: Bank/Mansion House. Free.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.