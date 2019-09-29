Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Things to do today in London: Sunday September 29 2019
News / Events & Festivals

Things to do today in London: Sunday September 29 2019

By Angela Hui Updated: Sunday September 29 2019, 12:05am

Houseplant Festival
Emma Jackson Houseplant Festival

Sunday is supposed to be a day of rest - but sod that - venture outside and discover the great things happening in London today. Go forth and take part in these five brilliant things to do.

1. Houseplant Festival

Do you love your fern and yucca plants like they’re your own children? Learn how to care for them at this festival dedicated to our potted pets. Garden Museum. Tube: Lambeth North. £5, includes access to museum. 

2. Japan Matsuri

London’s Matsuri takes over Trafalgar Square for a day of Japanese culture. It’s essentially a huge carnival with two stages filled with dancing, live, music and martial arts. Trafalgar Square. Tube: Charing Cross. Free.

3. Sunday Papers Live

See your favourite weekend reading material brought to life by poets, politicians, musicians, comedians and journalists section by section while you tuck into a Sunday roast and sup Bloody Marys. Cecil Sharp House. Tube: Camden Town. £37.50, £20 evening only.

4. The Tottenham Taster

Eat your way around N17 and try out local treats from the likes of Wildes Cheese, Redemption Brewery and Celtic Bakery. Be sure to leave room for the all-you-can-eat crayfish boil. Lordship Recreation Ground. Tube: Turnpike Lane. Price vary.

5. Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival 

Welcome ter the bleedin' Guildhall Yard where they’ll be hosting a shindig Dick van Dyke would give his right arm to muscle in on. Expect traditional English entertainment including maypole dancing, Morris dancers and a marching band. Guildhall Yard. Tube: Bank/Mansion House. Free.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Angela Hui 32 Posts

Angela Hui has been with Time Out London since 2018, and is a freelance content manager and writer on the events team.

She mainly writes about food, diaspora, identity, race and travel. Aside from Time Out, she's written for Buzzfeed, British Airways, Eater, The Independent, i-D, Vice MUNCHIES, Refinery29, South China Morning Post, Virgin Atlantic, and more. She once cried at the sight of a Chow Chow and really, really likes crisps.

Reach her at freelance.events@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Twitter: @Angela_Hui Instagram: @Angelahuii

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest