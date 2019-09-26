Things to do today in London: Thursday September 26 2019

The weekend’s on the horizon, so get in there a day early and explore what London has to offer on this fine Thursday. Kick start the party with these five awesome things to do today.

In support of Justice4Grenfell, head along to this one-day pop-up exhibition that showcases the annual 50/50 T-shirt collection, featuring artists including Jai Paul, Jean Jullien, Moses Boyd and more. Protein Studios. Free. Shoreditch High St Overground.

You know what they say, you dim sum and you dim some more. Head to Chinatown from midday, where ten restaurants including Dumplings’ Legends, Ichibuns and Leong’s Legend will be dishing up a whopping 2,000 dumplings for free. Chinatown. Free. Tube: Leicester Square.

Say goodbye to bare legs, shades and spritzes and hello to cosy fires, blankets and mulled wine. Rooftop playground Skylight is throwing an autumnal-themed shindig complete with seasonal games, live entertainment and warming street food. Tobacco Dock. Free. Shadwell Overground.

See one of Britain’s greatest playwrights Caryl Churchill who’s back with four short plays at the Royal Court. In typical Churchill fashion, expect the boundaries of language to be firmly pushed and challenged. Royal Court Theatre. £12-£49. Tube: Sloane Square

Numnum is the sound you’ll make when trying out the menu at this trendy southern Chinese restaurant. All the main acts make an appearance here, from dan dan noodles to handmade dumplings, but the headline is the tender kung pao chicken. 81 Scoresby St. Tube: Southwark

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

