This Camden spot has been named Best Restaurant at the Caribbean Food Awards

Roger’s Kitchen in Camden has won the title of Best Restaurant at the first ever UK Caribbean Food Awards. Congrats is due!

The Camden Road restaurant is owned by Roger Shakes, who came to London in 1999 from Westmoreland, Jamaica. His restaurant serves traditional dishes such as curry goat and jerk chicken, as well as vegan curry, and ackee & avocado with spinach and plantain.

Roger’s first restaurant job was washing plates, and he went on to be head chef at Camden’s now-closed but legendary Mango Room, which was frequented by everyone from Prince, to LL Cool J and Samuel L Jackson, before opening his own restaurant.

‘We are delighted and very proud to be recognised for this award, a big thank you to my friends, family and most of all to my customers as without them you have no business,’ said Shakes of his award – which was one of only a few to be given to London-based talent.

Other winners included Sunrise Bakery in Smethick, Birmingham, which was named Best Caribbean Bakery, Osho’s Grill in Manchester, which won Best African Eatery and Jen Jen’s Caribbean Kitchen in Wakefield, which scored the Best Caribbean Takeaway gong.

Caribbean Media Personality of the Year was Andi Oliver, author of The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table, and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to TV chef and reality star Rustie Lee.

