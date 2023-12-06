London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cafe Cecilia, London
Photograph: Cafe Cecilia

Revealed: London’s 10 most in-demand restaurants

Trattoria Brutto, Café Cecilia and Straker’s are the capital’s most popular joints

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Restaurant booking app Resy has revealed where London wanted to eat the most in 2023.

The list includes Trattoria Brutto, an Italian restaurant in Clerkenwell which was founded by much-loved restauranteur and author Russell Norman, who passed away last month at the age of 57. London Fields bistro Café Cecilia, which topped Time Out’s list of the best restaurants in London, also made the grade, as did The Tamil Prince – an Islington pub specialising in south Indian food – and Ikoyi, a double-Michelin-star west African spot on the Strand. 

The most in-demand was Straker’s in Notting Hill, which was opened at the end of last year by TikTok chef Thomas Straker. Straker has millions of social media followers, but his restaurant was embroiled in scandal over the summer when the chef posted a picture of his all-white, all-male team and was criticised for the lack of diversity in his kitchen. 

The top ten most in-demand restaurants of the year is based on Resy’s ‘Notify’ feature, which informs users by notification if a table opens up on the specific time and date requested. 

The full top ten is below – click the restaurant name to read the Time Out review. 

1. Straker’s, Notting Hill 

2. Café Cecilia, Hackney

3. Trattoria Brutto, Clerkenwell

4. Rochelle Canteen, Shoreditch

5. Manteca, Shoreditch

6. The Tamil Prince, Islington

7. Fallow, St James

8. Trullo, Islington

9. Ikoyi, Temple

10. Rita's, Soho

Resy’s data also showed a spike in solo dining, with a 25 percent increase in bookings for tables for one when compared to 2022’s stats. Fallow – and it’s seasonal and sustainable ‘conscious gastronomy’ – was the most popular restaurant on Resy for solo diners.

Did you see that London is getting the UK’s biggest kebab shop?

Plus: where to get Chanukah doughnuts in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.