Revealed: London’s 10 most in-demand restaurants

Restaurant booking app Resy has revealed where London wanted to eat the most in 2023.

The list includes Trattoria Brutto, an Italian restaurant in Clerkenwell which was founded by much-loved restauranteur and author Russell Norman, who passed away last month at the age of 57. London Fields bistro Café Cecilia, which topped Time Out’s list of the best restaurants in London, also made the grade, as did The Tamil Prince – an Islington pub specialising in south Indian food – and Ikoyi, a double-Michelin-star west African spot on the Strand.

The most in-demand was Straker’s in Notting Hill, which was opened at the end of last year by TikTok chef Thomas Straker. Straker has millions of social media followers, but his restaurant was embroiled in scandal over the summer when the chef posted a picture of his all-white, all-male team and was criticised for the lack of diversity in his kitchen.

The top ten most in-demand restaurants of the year is based on Resy’s ‘Notify’ feature, which informs users by notification if a table opens up on the specific time and date requested.

The full top ten is below – click the restaurant name to read the Time Out review.

1. Straker’s, Notting Hill

2. Café Cecilia, Hackney

3. Trattoria Brutto, Clerkenwell

4. Rochelle Canteen, Shoreditch

5. Manteca, Shoreditch

6. The Tamil Prince, Islington

7. Fallow, St James

8. Trullo, Islington

9. Ikoyi, Temple

10. Rita's, Soho

Resy’s data also showed a spike in solo dining, with a 25 percent increase in bookings for tables for one when compared to 2022’s stats. Fallow – and it’s seasonal and sustainable ‘conscious gastronomy’ – was the most popular restaurant on Resy for solo diners.

Did you see that London is getting the UK’s biggest kebab shop?

Plus: where to get Chanukah doughnuts in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.