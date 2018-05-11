  • News
This Citymapper icon for Hampstead Heath is kind of raunchy

By James Manning Posted: Friday May 11 2018, 11:16am

Ah, Hampstead Heath. One of London’s lungs, a relaxing green oasis in the city… and also a famous cruising spot that’s attracted generations of north London gents (and a few celebs).

Which may or may not be the reason for the kinda NSFW icon that transport app Citymapper was apparently using for one of London’s most famous parks. As reported by The Poke, eagle-eyed Twitter user Mitch noticed something amiss on Tuesday:

Citymapper responded quickly:

But we all know the truth.

Nevertheless, the icon has now been changed to something a little more family-friendly. Spoilsports.

Staff writer
By James Manning 411 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

