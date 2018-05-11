This Citymapper icon for Hampstead Heath is kind of raunchy

Ah, Hampstead Heath. One of London’s lungs, a relaxing green oasis in the city… and also a famous cruising spot that’s attracted generations of north London gents (and a few celebs).
Which may or may not be the reason for the kinda NSFW icon that transport app Citymapper was apparently using for one of London’s most famous parks. As reported by The Poke, eagle-eyed Twitter user Mitch noticed something amiss on Tuesday:
Citymapper responded quickly:
But we all know the truth.
Nevertheless, the icon has now been changed to something a little more family-friendly. Spoilsports.
