This Citymapper icon for Hampstead Heath is kind of raunchy

Ah, Hampstead Heath. One of London’s lungs, a relaxing green oasis in the city… and also a famous cruising spot that’s attracted generations of north London gents (and a few celebs).

Which may or may not be the reason for the kinda NSFW icon that transport app Citymapper was apparently using for one of London’s most famous parks. As reported by The Poke, eagle-eyed Twitter user Mitch noticed something amiss on Tuesday:

Hi @Citymapper - why is there a picture of an orgy when I type in Hampstead Heath? pic.twitter.com/HJuOr6A4Cu — mitch (@limitedmitch) 7 May 2018

Citymapper responded quickly:

Uhoh, we’re in touch with our partner @Yelp @yelpsupport to get this corrected, meanwhile FYI it’s just an innocent park — Citymapper (@Citymapper) 7 May 2018

But we all know the truth.

Went there yesterday and that was a pretty accurate picture of what was going on near the Men's Pond. — Pip (@PhilippaDunjay) 8 May 2018

Nevertheless, the icon has now been changed to something a little more family-friendly. Spoilsports.

