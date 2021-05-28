This Clapham bar is doing Euro screenings with bottomless lager

Lit Bar also does Detroit-style pizza and clubnights, so prepare for it to get messy…

A new nightspot in Clapham is certainly going all out to attract punters this summer. Okay, for starters, Lit Bar is showing all of England’s (doubtlessly many) Euro 2020 games. So what? you say, so are loads of places. Well, sure, only Lit Bar has a 4k HD projector, a massive screen and… BOTTOMLESS LAGER. That’s right: the only words more music to a football fan’s ears than ‘last-minute equaliser’ or ‘the referee’s taken his pants down’ arrive in the form of a special Euro package. For £35, you get a three-course pizza feast, the bottomless you-know-what and the chance to watch our national team go 1-0 down after 20 minutes then struggle to make up the deficit for the rest of the game.

Photo: Lit Bar

It’s not just about the booze, though (obviously, in a bar called ‘Lit’). The pizza we mentioned earlier comes courtesy of pop-up Party Store Pizza, and it’s done Detroit-style. In case you’re not familiar with Detroit-style pizza, it’s a rectangular iteration of the Italian classic, done full-bleed (to use art director speak) in square-cornered pans originally used in Motown’s car factories, and slathered in a kind of cheese called ‘Wisconsin Brick’, which coincidentally is also traditionally rectangular-format.

Lit is also promising an ‘intimate clubbing experience’, which following an afternoon of disappointment and bottomless lager could mean practically anything. Anyway, it all sounds fun and probably a bit messy, and who’s not up for that right now?

Also, finally a reason to pray for extra time.

Lit, 15-16 Lendal Terrace, SW4 7UX. @litclapham.

