This cocktail van is delivering Espresso Martinis on tap around London

You’ve had around 13 weeks to perfect that Espresso Martini recipe at home. Still not nailed it? Well this bit of news on wheels might be just what you’re after. A London-based company that mastered the art of pouring cocktails on tap has now worked out a way to get them to your door in lockdown – by fitting the back of a van with five boozy tap lines and setting up delivery slots.





Liberation Cocktails has launched a Cocktail Cruiser van, which you can book to turn up at yours and pour on-tap cocktails. The van can be booked for doorstep parties all across London for six or fewer people for a 30-minute ‘happy hour’ (or longer, if you’ve got a real thirst on).

The drinks on tap include an Espresso Martini and a summer-ready Aperol Spritz, plus a Mojito, a Strawberry Daiquiri and a Passionfruit Spritz. Drinks will be served to you by a socially distanced bartender, complete with face mask and gloves.





The van is bookable from Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 9pm, and costs £90 per half hour. Sounds expensive, but that counts towards 12 cocktails – so two per person, if you bring the full six-strong crew. And if it’s more of a special occasion, you can purchase more than 12 bevvies. Add two more cocktails to the order and have the van for an additional ten minutes of service.





Check out the van at www.liberationcocktails.com and book in a booze cruise.

