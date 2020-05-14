This brewery’s Pint Mobile is pouring beer on London doorsteps

Ice-cold draught beer isn’t the easiest thing to get your hands on at home, especially if you haven’t used your lockdown wisely by installing a micropub in your kitchen. But if you live in east London, you might not have to worry about DIY bar assembly after all. Forest Road Brewing Company has responded to locals’ thirst by bringing the bar to them.

Known for its Broadway Market taproom before lockdown, the brewery is now making a name for itself by way of its popular Pint Mobile. It has had its Citroën Berlingo kitted out with three beer lines so it can deliver pints on draught to those living in E2, E5, E8 and E9. The offering includes a lager, an IPA and a pale ale.

Forest Road Brewing Co has set up a ‘Tactical Beer Response Unit’ – you can reach it via text message or WhatsApp (07507 096874), or by heading to the brewery’s website to make an order for home delivery. There, you can set up a delivery slot just like you would with one of the big supermarkets. Staff wear masks and gloves and do contactless delivery, with pints setting punters back by a fiver. And you get to keep the pint glass, too – a good bit of gear for when you do get round to that home-bar installation.

