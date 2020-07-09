This colourful Camille Walala street is coming to east London

Camille Walala’s iconic blocks and stripes are now a beloved style on London’s streets, and one street in Leyton is ready to make a big commitment. Fresh from her collab with Lego in Coal Drops Yard, the London-based French designer is now gearing up to bring a massive new project to an east London neighbourhood.

Prolific mural makers Wood Street Walls teamed up with residents and local businesses to launch a crowdfunder, which aimed to raise enough money to cover Leyton High Road with Walala’s designs. The campaign gathered £40,000 and now the plans are being put in place to bring ‘Walala Parade’ to life.

‘Walala Parade’ will consist of new fronts above shops along the street near Deeney’s coffee shop and the Post Office (a stone’s throw from Leyton station, and the Leyton Technical). Yes, it’s multicoloured, but it’s also green: designers will use recycled paint from Forest Recycling Project, and a new paint formula (currently in testing at Wood Street Walls) that hopes to absorb carbon emissions.

‘Art and colour have an amazing power to spread positivity, especially at the scale of the street. It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to have such a significant impact on the look and feel of an entire neighbourhood and inspiring to be part of such a community-driven initiative,’ said Walala of the bright project.

The High Road, which runs from Lea Bridge Road in Walthamstow to Drapers Field in Stratford, already has some artwork that was installed before the 2012 Olympics. Now, eight years on, residents are ready for a fresh lick of paint. Work is set to start at the end of the month, with ‘Walala Parade’ due to be completed in August. Best of all, Londoners can now vote for their favourite colour scheme for the design, here.

Photograph: Walala Studio

