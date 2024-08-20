This derelict east London warehouse is being turned into an arts centre

East London might be getting a new creative space, thanks to a partnership between property developers and Newham Council. Arts group Create London has revealed plans to transform an old Victorian warehouse into a community arts hub.

The disused building is on Plaistow’s Stock Street and it’s been empty since 2016, but now it looks set to be restored following an initial investment of over £1m from Newham Council’s Levelling Up Fund.

Once rerfurbed, the new arts centre would provide affordable workspaces, a cafe, arts studios and a metal and woodwork yard dedicated to vocational training for local children. Because everyone in east London needs an obscure side hustle, even the young ’uns.

The new arts hub is planned to open in late 2025, so long as developers are able to raise the remaining £1.3m needed to fund the restoration. Create London has launched a fundraising campaign to cover these costs – and is looking for donations and grants from public funding bodies and other sources.

The warehouse restoration project is part of Newham Council’s wider plans to bring vacant buildings back into use by the local community. Once up and running, the arts centre hopes to bring in 13,000 people every year.

Create London’s previous projects include a flexible live and work space for artists in Barking and Dagenham, as well as a community wood and metal workshop in Walthamstow.

