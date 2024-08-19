Subscribe
A brand-new butterfly garden has opened in southeast London

Bexley’s Hall Place and Gardens has a new attraction for nature lovers

Bright blue morpho butterfly on green leaves
Photograph: Hall Place & Gardens
Who doesn’t love a butterfly? Not only are they gorgeous, but they act as lovely reminders that out of the darkest of times, something beautiful can arrive, or something like that. Now, London has a brand-new butterfly garden, where Londoners can go to admire the little stunners. 

The London Butterfly Gardens at Hall Place and Gardens in Bexley has officially opened. The garden features a specially crafted habitat maintained at a tropical temperature of 28C with 75 to 80 percent humidity. This environment is ideal not only for the butterflies but also for the plants and nectar from flowers they require to feed, breed and lay eggs. As well as admiring the sights, sounds and smells, visitors will be able to learn about the lifecycle of butterflies and the critical role they play in our ecosystem.

With the butterfly garden also comes a new retail space at the entrance of the attraction. This shop offers a variety of local crafts, gardening supplies and butterfly-themed memorabilia.

Cabinet Member for Place Shaping, Councillor Cafer Munur said: ‘The London Butterfly Gardens is a fantastic addition to Hall Place & Gardens. It offers both beauty and education, making it a perfect destination for families and nature lovers. We are thrilled to have this unique attraction right here in South East London.’

Here’s a look inside the new butterfly enclosure. 

Butterfly House
Photograph: Hall Place & Gardens
Black, white and brown butterflies
Photograph: Hall Place & Gardens

