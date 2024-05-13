This free-to-use Thames ferry now runs every 15 minutes

The Woolwich Ferry has boosted its timetable, running more often over longer hours

You practically spend £7.50 just walking out the door in London, so any kind of free public transport is something of a godsend. And now we’ve good news for those looking to get about the city on a budget, as a free ferry service in the capital is now back to running every 15 minutes.

TfL has re-introduced a more frequent timetable for the Woolwich Ferry, which runs between Woolwich and North Woolwich. The ferry has had a limited service since 2022 because of ‘both mechanical failures and significant resource shortages’, but now it’s back running as it was intended.

The free ferry will now run more often and for longer hours, with a two-vessel service going every 15 minutes from 5am to 9pm. The frequency of its weekend service has also been doubled, making it much easier to travel between east and south London. The Woolwich Ferry carries pedestrians, cyclists, cars, vans and lorries.

Darren Ellis, Woolwich Ferry General Manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer a new and improved timetable for the Woolwich Ferry, with passengers able to benefit from more frequent journeys and longer operating hours.

‘We recognise how important this service is, particularly to local users, and will continue to work hard to enhance the ferry’s service and long-term reliability. This is just one of the ways the Mayor and TfL are continuing to improve the capital’s river services, which is key to building a better and more efficient London for everyone.’

And if you get seasick, you can always take the Woolwich Foot Tunnel, a trusty if not slightly eerie underground link between south and east London that runs under the Thames.

The Woolwich Ferry is located near the new Superloop bus route, and Elizabeth line rail links, which is maybe why the waterside neighbourhood is one of London’s most popular up-and-coming renting hotspots.

