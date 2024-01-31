This historic London train station waiting room has been restored

For over 40 years, the waiting room at Tottenham’s Bruce Grove station was left to moulder. Plaster crumbled from the walls, the roof rotted away, and passing passengers were left wondering what lay beyond its boarded up windows. Now, finally, a project funded by Transport for London and Arriva has unveiled this once-hidden Victorian space to the public once more, and it’s a beaut.

The jewel in the crown is the waiting room, which has been restored to its original 1872 design, complete with the bold green and ivory colour scheme favoured by its then-owners, Great Eastern Railway. Heritage features including cast iron radiators, wooden benches, fireplaces and gothic arches doors have all been lovingly restored thanks to a £35,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

Photograph: courtesy of Arriva Rail London

But the works have also extended to three other spaces - including the old station master’s office, also decommissioned in 1980 and fallen into disrepair. Now, Bruce Grove station has a brand-new community space, staff mess room, and storage facility to play with.

It’s all a welcome fresh start for this Tottenham transport hub, which provides valuable Overground links into central London. Looking for an excuse to visit? It’s named after nearby Bruce Castle, a sixteenth-century manor which houses local history displays as well as a collection of dreamy paintings of veiled women by artist Beatrice Offor (1864-1920), who once lived in the area. Head down and check it out, but don’t forget to enjoy the main attraction: a waiting room that’s been well worth waiting for.

Good news: another Superloop bus route is launching this week.

Plus: more strikes have just been announced for the London Overground.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Seapa (aka Allan Mustafa) in Stoke Newington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.