This huge art project celebrates London’s forgotten women

Winifred Atwell. Evelyn Dove. Una Marson. Olive Morris. You may not know their names, but they played crucial parts in our city’s history. Now young artists picked by Tate Collective (the gallery’s scheme for 16-to-25-year-olds) have executed a huge public art series to remember these inspirational Londoners. The 21 murals and installations have appeared as part of City Hall’s women’s equality campaign; some are up for a year, others will disappear after October 28. Seek these unsung heroines out from Sutton to Walthamstow and find out more about them via the project’s website.
