This huge art project celebrates London’s forgotten women

By James Manning Posted: Friday October 19 2018, 1:38pm

LDN WMN
Winifred Atwell, Evelyn Dove and Una Marson by Carleen De Sözer, Alexandra Palace

Winifred Atwell. Evelyn Dove. Una Marson. Olive Morris. You may not know their names, but they played crucial parts in our city’s history. Now young artists picked by Tate Collective (the gallery’s scheme for 16-to-25-year-olds) have executed a huge public art series to remember these inspirational Londoners. The 21 murals and installations have appeared as part of City Hall’s women’s equality campaign; some are up for a year, others will disappear after October 28. Seek these unsung heroines out from Sutton to Walthamstow and find out more about them via the project’s website.

Check out more images from the LDN WMN series…

The women who built Waterloo Bridge by Joy Miessi, South Bank

 

East London’s suffragette movement by Joey Yu, Shoreditch

 

Lolita Roy by Susi Disorder, Hammersmith

 

