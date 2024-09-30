London’s Leicester Square is about to become The Sunken Place.

As voted for by the great British public, the West End piazza will be adding a statue of Daniel Kaluuya’s character from 2018 horror film Get Out to its Scenes in the Square trail.



The heart of London’s movieland, and home to four of its biggest cinemas, will unveil a statue of Kaluuya’s tormented protagonist, Chris Washington, of Jordan Peele’s 2018 horror classic in October.

A poll of 5000 British Film Fans by movie promoters Show Film First picked Kaluuya as the British actor to add to the square’s answer to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The statue itself will depict Washington’s hypnosis-induced descent into The Sunken Place, a metaphysical purgatory representing the oppressed Black experience, at the hands of bleeding-heart racists Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford). Keep those selfies sensitive, people.

Photograph: Universal Pictures Kaluuya’s Chris Washington descending into The Sunken Place

Get Out is not quite where it all began for Kaluuya – as fans of Skins and Johnny English Reborn will attest – but it’s the Londoner’s big breakout role and it went on to catapult the actor-filmmaker onto the Hollywood A-list.



