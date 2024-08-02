This iconic London stadium could soon get massively expanded

Arsenal may have placed a very respectable second last season, but right now the Gunners’ stadium is only the fifth largest in the Premier League. Now, bosses at the north London football club have teased that that could be changing.

Emirates Stadium on Holloway Road has been Arsenal’s HQ since 2006, and when it was first built it cost a mega £390 million. The ground’s current capacity is 60,000 but there's been a surge in demand for tickets thanks to the team’s recent success.

It’s very early days and bosses are pretty tight-lipped about the whole thing, but Josh Kroenke, Arsenal’s co-chair, revealed that there have been ‘internal discussions’ about renovating the stadium.

He told ESPN: ‘It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about [the stadium]. It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there’

Repair work has already been done on the stadium’s roof and giant screens inside the grounds have been replaced. We’re yet to find out the exactly what the next steps are for the home of the Gunners, but it’s certainly something fans can get excited about.

