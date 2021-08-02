Ever think of that huge, gross island of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean, the one that pops up on the news every few months and that scientists reckon could be anywhere between the size of Texas and Russia, and feel totally, depressingly helpless?

Fear not, free public events like The Blue Paradox are here to try and change things for the better. For 13 days in September, an immersive educational experience will open at Exhibition London in White City with the aim of getting people informed on the value of ocean ecosystems, the harm plastics do to those ecosystems, and what we can do to make a difference.

The Blue Paradox’s 360-degree digital projections promise to give viewers a visual, graspable understanding of how the more than 8 million tonnes of yearly plastic pollution affects marine life and food chains.

The promo vid below is an enticing taste of deep blue, submerged imagery and intense tidal energy, kind of like an aquarium but, erm, without much actual, real water.

And even better, for every visitor a donation will be made to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of ocean. So just by attending, you can make a difference.

Reserve your free ticket here.

The Blue Paradox is open at Exhibition London, White City (W12 7SL), from 15th – 27th September, 11am – 7pm.

