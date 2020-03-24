This Instagram-only exhibition is full of London’s best young artists

It’s not just the big museums that have closed in the wake of coronavirus, all of London’s amazing smaller galleries have shut their doors too. That means exhibitions aren’t happening, which means artists aren’t selling their art, which means artists are getting seriously poor, and that is clearly not a good thing. Lots of galleries have set up online exhibitions to get through it, but London’s Guts gallery is doing it differently. This Thursday, the gallery is hosting an Instagram-only exhibition called When Shit Hits the Fan.

Every work will be dumped on the platform at exactly the same time (6pm on March 26), and the idea is that you’ll go and experience the works like you would if you were actually in the gallery, taking in the whole show and then the individual pieces. It’s a nice idea, and a good use of social media. But best of all, it features some of my favourite young London artists. Shadi Al-Atallah, Lydia Blakeley, Rosie McGinn, Corbin Shaw and Sam Harris are all totally amazing – Shadi even did one of our art covers for last year’s big art issue in October. Head to @guts_gallery at 6pm on Thursday, I’ll see you there for a lukewarm Peroni like at any good exhibition opening.

Guts

