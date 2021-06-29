Chicken lovers, your very own poultry-centric Christmas aka WingJam is returning to London for the last time, with three days of chicken wing-snacking and hot sauce-shaped partying set for October 1-3.

A three day food festival with one thing and one thing only on its mind (yes, it’s wings, how did you guess?), this will be the biggest WingJam yet. Taking place on Kingsland Lawns outside Shoreditch’s Museum of The Home from October 1-3 (it was supposed to happen in July but covid happened), there will be 50 different flavour combinations, coming from 15 of the UK’s finest chicken wing outlets. It’s a lot of wings, but you can handle it.

This will be the last ever WingJam so they're making it extra special. Of course the basics will be taken care of – BBQ wings, buffalo wings and hot wings – but there’ll also be strawberry cheesecake wings, doughnut wings and pigs in blanket wings, as well as music and cooking demos, to distract you from filling up on so many wings that you explode. Though if you want to do that you can – there’s a hot wings eating contest that anyone can enter.

All wings are £1 a portion and after devouring as many as possible, you can vote for your favourite, helping to crown a king of wings. Tickets are £14.50, which includes a goodie bag and hot sauce.

