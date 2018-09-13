This is not a drill! You can get free beer in London next week

The old adage goes: ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch.’ You can apply this to pretty much anything: clothes, handbags, haircuts – and definitely beer.

But what if we told you that despite what history might have taught you, you could actually grab yourself a free pint in one of 100 London pubs next week? The giveaway is all part of the celebrations from Young’s pubs, who are marking their 187th birthday by giving away free beer from Thursday September 20 until Sunday September 23.

To get your hands on the good stuff, all you have to do is download the Young's On Tap app, visit one of many participating pubs in London and claim your free pint of Young’s Bitter, Special or Gold.

In true birthday diva style, Young's dray horses will also be clopping into the streets of the City of London, kicking off their tour at Finch's before trotting to spots like Lamb Tavern, White Horse and The Grocer. Each pub will also be celebrating in their own way, too, with cakes, live music and more.

You can download the Young's On Tap app here to claim your free pint and to find participating venues. We'll see you at the bar!

