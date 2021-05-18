This is the London borough with the most pubs

It was revealed today – and it might not be what you think

If the last month has taught us anything, it’s that Londoners love the pub. So much so, that we’re prepared to sit in a pub garden in the actual pouring rain, just for the sweet, sweet taste of a freshly poured pint.

But which borough has the most pubs in London? Go on, guess! Go on… Oh, okay. We’ll tell you.

It’s… Westminster. You know what they say, Westminster’s the pub capital of the capital. Or at least, they do now. In fact, according to a new study, the borough has 430 pubs. Next on the list is Camden with 230, followed by Islington with 220.

Here’s the full list, in case you’re hoping to improve your chances of booking a table somewhere:

1. Westminster, 430

2. Camden, 230

3. Islington, 220

4. Hackney, 190

5. Southwark, 170

6. City of London, 165

7. Lambeth, 145

8. Tower Hamlets, 145

9. Wandsworth, 130

10. Richmond upon Thames, 115

If you’re wondering which boroughs have the fewest pubs in London, so you can make sure never to visit those bleak booze-less places, well, you’re in luck, because the survey also analysed that data. You know who’s not in luck, though? The residents of Barking and Dagenham, who only have 15 pubs in the borough. Newham, Sutton and Waltham Forest follow, with just 45 pubs each.

Here’s the full list:



1. Barking and Dagenham, 15

2. Newham, 45

3. Sutton, 45

4. Waltham Forest, 45

5. Harrow, 50

6. Merton, 50

7. Redbridge, 50

8. Havering, 60

9. Kingston upon Thames, 60

10. Enfield, 65

Okay, that’s enough data-crunching for now. Back to the pub.

Ready for a watering hole? Check out our list of the best pubs in London.

Read about the latest rules for eating and drinking indoors at pubs and restaurants.