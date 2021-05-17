After weeks of braving beer gardens in the rain and dining alfresco in the cold, eating and drinking indoors at a place that isn’t your home is back on the cards.

From today (Monday May 17), lockdown restrictions are easing to allow indoor hospitality again, as part of step three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. It’s not totally business as usual, though. Here’s what you need to know:

- From May 17, pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants can serve customers indoors.

- Inside, you’ll be able to sit in groups of six people or with two households.

- Outside, you’ll be able to sit in groups of up to 30 people.

- Table service rules still apply – so you’ll need to order, eat and drink while seated.

- The ‘substantial meal’ rule is no more, so you won’t have to worry about loading up on scotch eggs.

- There’s no curfew either. Phew…

- Everyone over the age of 16 must check in using the NHS test and trace app or leave their contact details.

- Social distancing rules will still apply to prevent indoor mixing between different households, which includes wearing a face mask when going to the toilet, for example.

This is the Big One in terms of the easing of restrictions (at least until the even Bigger One planned for June 21), mostly because it means that eating out or having a pint with your pals won’t require you to wear a puffer jacket and thermals.

Ready to eat out? Here's some news for you to get excited about:

Le Bab is opening a fourth London restaurant.

Chick ’n’ Sours and Hot 4 U have created a strawberry chicken parm sandwich.