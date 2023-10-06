This is the only London chippy to make it to the final of the National Fish & Chip Awards 2024

When it comes to decent fish and chips, the capital is seriously lacking

It’s a well known fact that it’s nigh-on impossible to get decent fish and chips in the capital. So Londoners might be disappointed, but they won’t be surprised to hear that only one London chippy made it to the final in the National Fish & Chip Awards 2024.

Out of 40 finalists, only one shop in the Big Smoke was named as one of the UK’s best fish and chip shops. Stones Fish & Chips in Acton, west London, can now safely claim it’s the best chippy in London.

The family owned business describes itself as a ‘treasured family-run establishment within Acton’s vibrant community’. It’s known for its sustainably-sourced fish, homemade tartar sauce and perfectly crispy chips.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers and organiser of the awards, said: ‘The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

‘Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.’

Although there are 40 shops on the list, only one chippy will be crowned the very best fish and chip shop in the UK. The winner will be announced on February 28 2024 at an awards ceremony at the ​​Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

(Fish) fingers crossed for Stones Fish & Chips!

