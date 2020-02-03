This is when the next Extinction Rebellion mass action is coming to London

During October last year Extinction Rebellion shut down parts of London for weeks. Now, rumours of the next peaceful mass action in the capital are starting to surface.

Apparently, the next big rebellion by the climate change activists will take place in London on Saturday May 23.

It’s a popular date: the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium takes place on the same day and the late spring bank holiday follows on Monday May 25.

XR has confirmed other London-based events, such as the protest to stop expansion at London City Airport on February 11 and the Put Out the Fire march on February 22, but this new date will reportedly be the group’s next mass rebellion.

The date has been confirmed on Twitter by XR associates, Animal Rebellion. The decentralised group – which focuses on campaigning for a sustainable, plant-based food system – hit the headlines when it occupied Smithfield Market last October.

According to a post on its website, the peaceful protest organisation is teaming up with XR to arrange ‘something bolder, more creative and more innovative than ever before.’

Further details are yet to be announced, but for now, it’s urging people to put May 23 in their diaries. So whether you’re prepping your placards or planning your commute, best make a note of that.

