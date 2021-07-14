This lido with pizza should be your summer priority

400 Rabbits run The Lido Café at Brixton’s Brockwell Lido and we are wild about it

London’s lovely lidos are one of the things that make summer in the city such a massive vibe. From Park Road to Parliament Hill, open-air swimming couldn’t be nicer than when you’re doing it under a blazing sun, either with pals, the fam or just a really good book to go back to after 20 lazy lengths.

But the 1930s original lido in Brockwell Park might just be top of the pack thanks to the presence of south London mini-chain 400 Rabbits, who run their pool-side café and offer up acclaimed pizzas as well as weekend brunch, beers, cocktails and a summer gelato menu.

Basic pizzas are not 400 Rabbits’ thing. There’ll always be something a bit different – but delicious – on the menu, with some ’mazing monthly specials. We’ve had a peek and the vegan and gluten-free one on offer right now is ‘The Watermelon’, made with roasted aubergine, coconut yoghurt, the aforementioned watermelon, lemon zest-marinated Kalamata olives, fresh basil and Aleppo chilli. Margherita? I hardly knew her!

Then there’s their current limited-edition fish dish. ‘The Smoked Salmon’ pizza features cured salmon, datterini tomatoes, capers, dill, gazpacho crème fraîche and spicy beet ’kraut. It too is gluten-free. An absolute treat and the perfect heatwave activity all rolled into one.

You don't even have to swim, you can just go and eat. We are big fans of Tenner Tuesdays, where you can pick up a pizza and a beer for the ungodly sum of £10.

The Lido Café, Dulwich Rd, SE24 0PA.

