London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pothole in London borough of Croydon
Photograph: Shutterstock

This London borough is the UK’s worst place for potholes

Britain’s bumpiest area is right here in the capital

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

At best, potholed roads make for a bumpy ride; at worst, they can cause both serious damage to your vehicle and even personal injury. And London, like the rest of the UK, is full of potholes – but did you know that one of the capital’s boroughs has more potholes than anywhere else in the country?

Well, it’s true. According to data experts over at Smart Survey, a London borough leads the way when it comes to the total number of potholes. Smart Survey got its data from FixMyStreet.com, where locals can report stuff like potholes, graffiti, fly tipping and so on. 

As of last week (January 29, to be exact), the north London borough of Barnet apparently had a whopping 4,656 holes in its roads. It also has a ‘fix rate’ of just 32.6 percent, meaning the majority of those potholes don’t get fixed.

So, why’s Barnet so bad for potholes? Well, there are likely a few reasons. Not only is it a massive borough (with, logically, lots of roads), but it also has pretty high levels of car ownership and a few massive, high-traffic roads like the M1, North Circular and the Finchley Road.

Barnet Council obviously isn’t too happy about Smart Survey’s study. Councillor Alan Schneiderman said: ‘We are proposing to invest over £100million over five years to repair roads and tackle potholes.

‘The data cited is also misrepresentative of the facts. The most urgent potholes are fixed within 24 hours and all others between seven and 28 days.

‘Barnet is disproportionately affected by potholes with one of the largest road networks in London. Barnet also has amongst the highest volume of vehicle movements a day in London of which 1000 are HGVs.’

Barnet isn’t the only London borough to get called out on its potholes. Last year it was Islington’s turn to be named the UK’s ‘pothole capital’ – you can read all about that on Time Out here.  

Did you see that Londoners are officially Britain’s unhappiest commuters?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Noomi Rapace in Portobello is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.