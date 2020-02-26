This London brewery is making beer from wonky crumpets

Love beer? Love breakfast? Love doing your bit to beat food waste? Well, it’s your lucky day – beloved crumpet-slingers Warburtons have teamed up with Toast Ale to create the UK’s first-ever beer brewed with bakery leftovers.

The limited-edition Session IPA, which comes in at 4.2%, has been brewed with crumpets that didn’t quite make the cut looks-wise but still taste delicious, and might otherwise have been scrapped. The science part: Toast uses them as a substitute for some of the malted barley you’d ordinarily find in the beer, extracting starches and sugars and breaking them down into fermentable ones.

‘Our mission remains to brew beer that is planet-saving and palate-pleasing, and we couldn’t be more excited to venture into the world of crumpets,’ says Toast’s James King. And yes, it goes perfectly with a plate of everyone’s favourite buttery roundels.

The Toasted Crumpet Session IPA retails at £28 for 12 330ml bottles – to find out more and stock up, click here.

Drink straight from the keg at London’s top taprooms

It’s official: these are London’s best breakfasts