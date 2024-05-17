Kennedy’s will be selling limited-edition ‘fizz and chips’ for two weeks only

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about London’s iconic fish and chip shops, get ready for a delightfully effervescent twist on a classic. An intriguing culinary collaboration will see renowned Italian prosecco brand La Gioiosa team up with legendary British chippy Kennedy’s to launch a ‘Fizz and Chips’ deal.

On June 6, for National Fish and Chips Day, Kennedy’s will debut an exclusive prosecco-battered fish and chips, replacing the traditional beer batter with one made from La Gioiosa’s premium prosecco. The limited-time offering, available for two weeks, aims to marry the crisp, palate-cleansing bubbles of the Italian sparkling wine with the indulgent richness of the classic fried dish.

‘We’re always exploring innovative ways to elevate our menu while staying true to our British roots,’ said David Campbell, owner of Kennedy’s. ‘When La Gioiosa approached us about this fun partnership, we knew the delicate but vibrant prosecco could add an exciting new dimension to our signature fish and chips.’

The deal will also feature a 20cl bottle of La Gioiosa Prosecco and is the latest example of London chippies elevating the beloved comfort food. From the upscale Finos chainlet battering their cod and haddock in breadcrumbs to Poppies serving up masterfully crunchy bites dressed in prosecco batter, the city’s chippies are enjoying a gourmet renaissance.

So will Fizz and Chips spark a permanent prosecco-battered revolution at chippies across the city? Only time will tell. You can find out more on the Kennedy’s website here.

