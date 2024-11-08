This London Christmas market has been crowned the prettiest in the UK for 2024

Can you feel that growing nippiness in the air? Can you hear the faint sound of jingle bells? Can you sense Mariah Carey’s presence returning to us for yet another year? We don’t need to tell you what it all means: the Christmas season is back.

Look, we know it’s the start of November, but until we can think of a better way to lift spirits when it’s getting dark at 4pm, we’ll be embracing the early onset holiday activities – and one of the best parts of this time of year is the festive markets.

You don’t need to celebrate Christmas to enjoy a good festive market. All you need is a love for indulgent finger-foods and handmade trinkets, which are two of life’s great joys. Anyone can appreciate a good Christmas market, but after so many years of great market-ing, expectations are high, and some do it better than others.

If you’re planning your winter day-trips and are looking for the best of the best, look no further. The team at City of Doncaster News (DCN) have done some serious research, and determined exactly which UK markets are worth your time, and space on your camera roll.

According to them, London’s Winter Wonderland is the most ‘Instagrammable’ market in the country, with over 18 million posts on Instagram under its hashtag. As a representative for the outlet said: ‘Winter Wonderland is the mother of all Christmas celebrations,’ so it’s no surprise to see it doing so well on social media.

Manchester’s Christmas Market came second with only 68,000 hashtags, which is quite a significant drop. Its eclectic range of offerings mean there’s something for everyone, as DCN notes: ‘Manchester’s market provides a cosy, inclusive atmosphere that’s ideal for content creators looking for variety.’ Sounds pretty cute.

In third was Edinburgh, whose market is set against the city’s castle and huge Sir Walter Scott monument, making for some impressive pictures, and based on its 56,800 posts on Instagram, we’re not the only ones who think so. In fourth was Bath’s market, which only runs for two weeks a year, followed by underdog Lincoln, with 36,800 and 14,000 hashtags under their respective names.

We wish you all the best in your Instagram-fuelled Christmas endeavours. Check out when all London’s festive lights will be turned on, and when the city’s Christmas markets return for 2024.

Getting in the festive spirit with Time Out

It's time to go full-throttle for Christmas 2024. We've got our very own pick of the most magical Christmas markets in the UK (and when they begin), plus a bunch of other lists to help you get in the festive spirit. Take a look at the most beautiful Christmas light trails, best Christmas movies (Die Hard included), the most festive Christmas towns, the best places for gift-shopping and the best festive events and activities across the country.

