When do London’s Christmas markets return for 2024? Full list of markets and dates

It’s November, which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on. You can try to fight it, but once Halloween is over, London goes full festive mode. And there isn’t a much better way to get into the festive spirit than a good Christmas market. From Winter Wonderland to the Southbank winter markets, London has loads of great festive fairs to choose from.

But when do all of these marvellous festive fairs return for 2024? Here are all the dates you’re going to want to mark in your calendars if you’re looking to hit up some of London’s winter markets this year.

Leicester Square Christmas Market

Open from Wednesday, November 6.

Southbank Centre Winter Market

Open from Friday, November 1. Find out more here.

King’s Cross at Christmas

Opens from open Thursday, November 21. Find out more here.

Christmas at Leadenhall Market

Takes place on November 14, 16, 24 and December 7. Find out more here.

Winter Wonderland

Open from Thursday, November 21. Find out more here.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Winter by the River at Tower Bridge

Open from Tuesday, November 12.

Spitalfields Christmas Market

Open from Friday, November 29. Find out more here.

