When do London’s Christmas markets return for 2024? Full list of markets and dates

It’s November, which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on. You can try to fight it, but once Halloween is over, London goes full festive mode. And there isn’t a much better way to get into the festive spirit than a good Christmas market. From Winter Wonderland to the Southbank winter markets, London has loads of great festive fairs to choose from.
But when do all of these marvellous festive fairs return for 2024? Here are all the dates you’re going to want to mark in your calendars if you’re looking to hit up some of London’s winter markets this year.
Leicester Square Christmas Market
Open from Wednesday, November 6.
Southbank Centre Winter Market
Open from Friday, November 1. Find out more here.
King’s Cross at Christmas
Opens from open Thursday, November 21. Find out more here.
Christmas at Leadenhall Market
Takes place on November 14, 16, 24 and December 7. Find out more here.
Winter Wonderland
Open from Thursday, November 21. Find out more here.
Winter by the River at Tower Bridge
Open from Tuesday, November 12.
Spitalfields Christmas Market
Open from Friday, November 29. Find out more here.
