Barbie
Warner Bros.Barbie

This London cinema is offering a ‘Barbie’ freebie to anyone called Ken

Prove your Kenergy and get free popcorn at ‘Barbie’ screenings

Written by
Charmaine Wong
In just over two weeks, two massive movies land at the same time, crying out for a DIY double bill that people are calling ‘Barbenheimer’. Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated fantasy-comedy ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s historical thriller ‘Oppenheimer' land at exactly the same time. The only question is: which one to see first?

If the answer is ‘Barbie’, Vue cinemas might be the place to head. The multiplex chain has an unusual tie-in deal: just bring a real-life Ken with you to watch ‘Barbie’ and you’ll get a free popcorn or a limited edition Barbie Tango Ice Blast. It’s ​​candyfloss flavoured – just like the real Ken would demand. 

This deal only applies on opening weekend – July 21 to 23 – and you’ll need ID proving that your name begins with ‘Ken’, including but not limited to Kenneth, Kendrick, Kendall and Kenji.  

And if you’re looking for a more flamboyant ‘Barbie’ experience, Picturehouse is hosting special dress-up screenings on its opening weekend. Think pink and/or fluffy and you’ll be among friends.

To prep people for clashing shades of Barbenheimer, Picturehouse is double-billing Gerwig and Nolan’s previous films. From July 7, you can catch ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Interstellar’ and a week later it’s ‘Little Women’ and ‘Dunkirk’. Bonnets and blitzkrieg, what could be better? 

An official ‘Barbie’ dreamhouse has been unveiled – and it’s on Airbnb.

The best films of the year (so far).

