Photograph: The Doyle Collection

This London hotel is offering free headshots to women for International Women’s Day

Need a new LinkedIn pic? Sorted

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
We’d all like a polished, professional pic for our website, LinkedIn or Tinder profile. Sadly, though, they don’t normally come cheap (that’s why my LinkedIn photo is a windswept mugshot taken on an iPhone 4). 

Well ladies (and ladies only), you’re in luck. On the first Friday of March, The Marylebone hotel will be offering complimentary headshots to women to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Award-winning photographer Lisa Tse will be shooting the portraits (she co-curated the ‘209 Women’ portrait exhibition in Westminster, which saw 209 female MPs snapped by 209 female photographers), and each guest will take home a digital headshot – perfect for marketing your mug to the rat race.

Jokes aside, though, it does sound like a pretty sweet deal: and great news if you’re trying to grow your network, to build a business or are thinking about applying for a new job. 

The day-long initiative will run at The Marylebone hotel on Friday March 4 between 9.30am and 5pm, with refreshments served throughout the day.

The Marylebone hotel by The Doyle Collection is at 47 Welbeck St, W1G 8DN. Photography slots will be available to book here from 11am on Mon Feb 21. 

Things to do in London this week.

A 5,000-year-old bone has been found on the banks of the Thames.

