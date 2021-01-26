Somewhere on the South Bank there’s a big fancy hotel called Sea Containers London. You know the one, it’s got a Thames-side restaurant, designed by brass-and-copper fanatic Tom Dixon OBE. You’d know it if you saw it. It has the words ‘SEA CONTAINERS’ spelled out in massive letters on its roof. And its facade is lit up every Thursday in support of the NHS and key workers.

Last year the hotel threw open its doors to NHS workers, giving away hundreds of free stays to deserving individuals. Which is obviously great and worthy of praise. This year, while we’re all locked down, Sea Containers has decided to send out care packages (you know the drill: blanket, wine, candles etc) to people across the city. Do you have an NHS hero? Someone you know, working hard, caring for the sick or fighting the virus while the rest of us sit about ordering pasta and watching ‘Schitt's Creek’? Someone that deserves a load more appreciation? Use this form to nominate them, and they will hopefully get a care bundle sent their way.

You can read other people’s letters about their NHS heroes if you scroll down this page a bit. Unsurprisingly, they’re all quite moving. Support the NHS, people. Because without them we would quite literally all be dead.

