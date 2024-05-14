This London pizzeria has been crowned the best in Europe

Fancy a slice? Well you’re in luck, as it turns out that the best pizza in all of Europe can be found in London.

According to the 50 Top Pizza Europe 2024 awards – which took place in Madrid on May 13 – the finest slice on this continent is actually in (checks notes)... Chiswick. (Italy has its own awards, in case you were wondering).

Yep, west London’s Napoli on the Road – which recently opened a second branch in Richmond – has been awarded the title of Best Pizzeria in Europe, beating competition from Barcelona’s Sartoria Panatieri (which came second place), Via Toledo Enopizzeria in Vienna (which came third), and another London contender – 50 Kalo at The Grand hotel at Trafalgar Square (which placed fourth).

Famed for the restaurant’s tasty take on Neapolitan-style pizza, Napoli on the Road’s head chef and founder Michele Pascarella isn’t new to such praise. Last year he was named best pizza chef in the world, scoring the award for Global Pizza Maker of the Year. He was also named best pizza chef in Europe in the European Top 50 Pizza Awards 2023. Napoli on the Road opened its Chiswick branch in 2019.

Speaking about his win, Pascarella commented: ‘We are thrilled to have been awarded Best Pizzeria in Europe at the 50 Top Pizza Awards 2024. This win is a testament to my amazing team, who have embraced my vision of bringing a slice of Naples to London, with a contemporary twist. We’re also proud to bring this prestigious award to London and contribute to its rich gastronomic tapestry.’

Other London entries in the top 50 included Hampstead’s L’Antica Pizzeria at 26, 'O Ver in Borough at 29, and 081 Pizzeria in Peckham in 43rd place.

The 50 Top Pizza World 2024 awards ceremony takes place on September 10 in Naples, which follows the 50 Top Pizza Italia, which happens on July 10 in Milan. If you need any judges guys, we here at Time Out are more than ready to help out.

Time Out’s best pizza restaurants in London.

Did you see that Gordon Ramsay is opening the UK’s highest restaurant in London?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.