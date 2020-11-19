LondonChange city
The Duke Bakery
Photograph: Rhiannon Thomas

This London pub has launched a weekly bakery to raise money for the homeless

Give your money to homeless charities and get baked goods in return

Kmccabe
If you didn’t get around to baking sourdough in the first lockdown and have absolutely no interest in starting now, consider buying it from The Duke of Cambridge pub in Islington, which recently launched The Duke Bakery to raise money for StreetSmart. The UK charity funds projects tackling homelessness, and in normal circumstances, would raise money through £1 donations on restaurant bills. Obviously that’s not happening at the moment, so The Duke has come up with a new way to raise the cash. 

Every Friday in November, The Duke has been selling head chef Peter’s signature organic sourdough/potato bread hybrid (£5 for a large loaf) along with sweet spiced saffron buns for £1, and giving 100 percent of the profits to StreetSmart. Stop by this Friday (November 20) and on November 27 for the final day of The Duke Bakery and exchange your cash for bread, or show proof of a StreetSmart donation in exchange for delicious baked goods. 

@shoreditchsketcher
Photograph: @shoreditchsketcher
The Duke Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy of The Duke Bakery

Turn up to The Duke of Cambridge between 11am and 4pm on Fri Nov 20 and Fri Nov 27 to get your hands on some sourdough. Find out more here

In other charity news, did you know you can still buy from the British Heart Foundation during lockdown

These mail-order mince pies are also raising money for London’s homeless.

