This Londoner is swimming 2.6km in a paddling pool in her back garden

In our old lives, it would have been the London Marathon this weekend. Instead, people are taking part in The 2.6 Challenge as a way to raise money for UK charities which rely on donations generated by the marathon.

The challenge asks people to do a sporting activity based around the numbers 26 or 2.6. One Londoner has come up with a novel way to do her bit: swimming 2.6km in a paddling pool in her garden. Yes, really.

For my #TwoPointSixChallenge I am going to swim 2.6km in my garden to support London's Air Ambulance @LDNairamb on April 26.https://t.co/6g9gCzb0RF pic.twitter.com/iTFhUhSmZn — sophie (@allensl81) April 19, 2020

Sophie Allen, a charity worker from Romford, will be swimming on the spot, using a tether and this nifty-looking paddling pool, which is 2x3 metres. Allen is events manager at London’s Air Ambulance Charity and she’ll be raising money for the organisation.

You can find out more and donate to Allen’s fundraiser here. Now, where do we get one of those paddling pools?

