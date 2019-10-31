This map reveals London’s most generous neighbourhoods for trick-or-treaters

This week, London’s streets will fill with tiny vampires, ghosts and superheroes on the hunt for Halloween treats.

To maximise their chances of sugary success, neighbourhood social network Nextdoor (active in hundreds of London areas) has put together a series of local ‘Treat Maps’.

Nextdoor users who are giving out sweets can mark their locations, guiding other users who are trick-or-treating to their doorstep.

Photograph: Brian Minkoff/Shutterstock.com

But which London neighbourhoods are the most generous?

This map shows last year’s ‘treat ratio’: the percentage of households in each neighbourhood who marked themselves as ‘treat-ready’ in 2018. The darker the orange, the more generous the area.

The best prospects for trick-or-treaters include wealthy bits of Wimbledon, Islington and Barnet, but also Croydon town centre, Roman Road in Bow and Broadwater Farm in Tottenham. Meanwhile, posh Maida Vale and Holland Park are in the bottom tier of treat-givers. Boo!

Still, best let them watch ‘Poirot’ in peace – nobody deserves actual egg on their eggshell Farrow & Ball.

Had your fill of sweets? Here's what else the capital has to offer this Halloween.