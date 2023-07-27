‘The bar with no name’, it styles itself – but try telling that to a taxi driver. In reality, everyone knows this place by its address, hidden away from the Upper Street hordes on an Islington backstreet. The look is chic, the space is small and the drinks are lip-smacking, outstanding cocktails a cut above the rest.
Finding a good drink (or three) is not a hard task in Islington. You’ll find classy, buzzing bars with expert cocktail-making staff, as well as upmarket wine spots where they’ll help you get to grips with exciting new flavours. No matter what you're in the mood for, Angel and its surrounding neighbourhoods have lots to offer to those making a night of it. Read on for our pick of the best bars in Islington.
