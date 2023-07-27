London
The 100 best bars and pubs in London - 69 Colebrooke Row, Islington
© Michelle Grant

The best bars in Islington and Angel right now

Find the best places to drink in N1 and the surrounding area with Time Out’s guide to the best bars in Islington

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Finding a good drink (or three) is not a hard task in Islington. You’ll find classy, buzzing bars with expert cocktail-making staff, as well as upmarket wine spots where they’ll help you get to grips with exciting new flavours. No matter what you're in the mood for, Angel and its surrounding neighbourhoods have lots to offer to those making a night of it. Read on for our pick of the best bars in Islington.  

RECOMMENDED: The very best restaurants in Islington

Best bars in Islington and Angel

69 Colebrooke Row

1. 69 Colebrooke Row

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Angel
  • price 3 of 4

‘The bar with no name’, it styles itself – but try telling that to a taxi driver. In reality, everyone knows this place by its address, hidden away from the Upper Street hordes on an Islington backstreet. The look is chic, the space is small and the drinks are lip-smacking, outstanding cocktails a cut above the rest.

Read review
Book online
Homeboy

2. Homeboy

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Islington
  • price 2 of 4

The former spot of London Cocktail Club, Irish-run bar Homeboy boasts classic Irish hospitality, a homely setting and tasty drinks without the twee. Though many drinkers tend to stick to Guinness, many-a-whiskey-based drink can be found in this welcoming watering hole. Try an Irish Coffee, Whiskey Smash or a Wogan cocktail with apricot, sugar and citrus.

Read review
Little Bat Bar

3. Little Bat Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Islington
  • price 3 of 4

Little Bat helps to elevate the cocktail scene in Angel, brought to the area from the team behind Shoreditch bar Callooh Callay. Grab a booth at the rear and work through signature drinks such as the mezcal-based Scarlet Earth, or the appropriately punchy Little Bat Rum Punch. Staff are attentive, prices are neighbourhood-friendly, and there’s a photobooth at the back for when you’re feeling merry enough to pose.

Read review
Laki Kane

4. Laki Kane

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Islington
  • price 2 of 4

An unlikely tiki paradise lies in wait on Upper Street, brought to the neighbourhood by a former Mahiki bar manager. Kitsch, tropical paraphernalia coats every corner of this bijou bar, and tiki-style drinks are served in custom-made ceramics. Rum drinks are delightful, especially when you can press a buzzer on your table to order them in.

Read review
Humble Grape

5. Humble Grape

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Angel
  • price 2 of 4

Wine lists can often be hard to decipher. Happily, that’s not the case at Humble Grape, where the menu is peppered with informative and funny descriptions. This unpretentious approach to wine is refreshing for upmarket Islington. There’s a relaxed vibe and staff are friendly and knowledgeable, making sure you’re ordering something you’ll like without ever being patronising. Visit on 'Tasting Tuesdays', where for £16.25 you'll get four mini glasses on a different theme every week.

Read review
Book online
Hoxley & Porter
© Andrew Beasley

6. Hoxley & Porter

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Islington

Hoxley & Porter is a themed bar on Upper Street that hangs on to the petticoats of the 19th-century look. In among the exotic palms, uniformed staff, patterned wallpaper and vintage lighting you’ll find a list of cocktails featuring rum galore and lots of fruity, tropical ingredients. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Yield N16
© Jamie Lau

7. Yield N16

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Café bars
  • Newington Green
  • price 2 of 4

This Newington Green offy and deli is relaxed and welcoming; foodie but not stuffy. There’s only a handful of tables and the balance between shop and bar feels right. Yield’s selection of wine and beer is handpicked from around the world. It specialises in organic and artisanal producers: be prepared to explore lesser-trodden winelands on the edge of Islington.

Read review
Book online
