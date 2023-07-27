Find the best places to drink in N1 and the surrounding area with Time Out’s guide to the best bars in Islington

Finding a good drink (or three) is not a hard task in Islington. You’ll find classy, buzzing bars with expert cocktail-making staff, as well as upmarket wine spots where they’ll help you get to grips with exciting new flavours. No matter what you're in the mood for, Angel and its surrounding neighbourhoods have lots to offer to those making a night of it. Read on for our pick of the best bars in Islington.

