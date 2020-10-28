[title]
There was a time when Soho was full of grungy, gritty boozers; filthy drinking dens to lose yourself in for hours. Over the past few years though, the area has become sanitised and full of chain bars with bright lights and clean floors. The worst. The Crobar was one of the last good ones, a proper bar for metalheads and rockers with loud music, good beer and low lights. The pandemic has put paid to that though, and one of our favourite London bars has had to close permanently (more on that here).
