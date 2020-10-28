LondonChange city
Crobar
Photograph: Crobar

Save the Crobar! There’s a fundraiser for London’s best heavy metal bar

Sorry, can’t think of a pun to crowbar into this bit

Eddy Frankel
There was a time when Soho was full of grungy, gritty boozers; filthy drinking dens to lose yourself in for hours. Over the past few years though, the area has become sanitised and full of chain bars with bright lights and clean floors. The worst. The Crobar was one of the last good ones, a proper bar for metalheads and rockers with loud music, good beer and low lights. The pandemic has put paid to that though, and one of our favourite London bars has had to close permanently (more on that here).

But now, Crobar is looking for new premises, with the hope that this time it’ll even be able to host live music – and it needs your help. The owners have put together a crowdfunder, and you can win everything from drinks tokens to T-shirts and bottles of whiskey. Whatever money you can spare will help, and a tenner is a small price to pay for ensuring a future of headbanging and shots of bourbon. 

Save the Crobar by chucking them some dosh right here.

Looking for somewhere to drink that's, you know, open? Have a look right here.

Find other ways to support London’s local venues right now

