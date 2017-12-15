This map shows the Christmassiest bits of London

Already cranking up Mariah? Then you probably live or work in one of the most festive bits of London, as revealed to us by music streaming service Deezer. These nine bits of the city streamed more Yule-flavoured music in November than anywhere else, with Soho (London’s festive ground zero) at Christmas Number One…

Oh, and we’ve also identified the least Christmassy parts of town, with Islington in Scroogey first place. Though, to be fair, Jeremy Corbyn is basically Santa.

