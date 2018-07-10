  • News
This map shows the tube’s Happn hotspots

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday July 10 2018, 11:55am

Ever had a rush-hour crush? Well, now you can try and do something about it with a new feature on dating app Happn. Its USP is matching users who’ve crossed paths, but the new Happn Map lets you look at specific locations – so you can see if anyone cute was also at that gig last night, or if the hot guy on the tube has a profile. Of course, we instantly wanted to know which Underground stations were the biggest hotbeds of romance, with the most Happn ‘crushes’. It turns out Canary Wharf is a total raunchfest. Want to slide into a banker’s DMs? Time to switch up your commute.

