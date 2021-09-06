This Mayfair hotel has a dedicated Negroni suite. Fancy!

Don’t know if you’re aware of it, but it’s Negroni Week from September 13-19. The puckeringly bitter cocktail is celebrated across London, but now one hotel has taken things a step further.

Flemings in Mayfair is doing a special one-off ‘Negroni Suite’, which has a button in it that you can press to have a dedicated mixologist turn up at the door of your room ready to whip you up a delicious cocktail. I mean, that sounds pretty fun and all, but realistically how many times can you press a ‘bring me a Negroni’ button without either feeling like a bit of a prize tit or simply passing out comatose? Alternatively, you can head to the hotel’s bar, Manetta’s, where they do the classic version as well as a Chocolate Negroni, the Oaxacan (with tequila) a French (featuring Remy Martin) and even a Negroni Fizz. That’s not all, though. The Negroni Suite comes complete with an honesty bar so you can even make yourself a delicious Negroni while waiting for your Negroni maker to arrive, before heading to the bar for some Negronis. What a baffling world we live in.

Anyway, that’s the deal. As a sweetener, your first two Negronis are on the house. They’re also chucking in breakfast, which is decent of them, though what you might fancy after an entire night on the old Negronis is another poser. A Negroni, maybe?

The Negroni Suite at Flemings Mayfair Hotel is available Sep 13-19. 7-12 Half Moon St, W1J 7BH. It costs £399 for two people including breakfast and two Negronis.

Best cocktail bars in London.

The city’s best rooftop bars.