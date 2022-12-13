London
Battersea Hotel
Photograph: Mathew Shaw

This new Battersea Power Station hotel has a pool with a truly incredible view

The Art’otel at BPS is officially open, and it’s spectacular

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
The new Art’otel has finally opened in Battersea Power Station, and it’s got a rooftop swimming pool with an epic view. 

For those who don’t know, Art’otel is a chain of luxury hotels created by artists and designers, meaning they’re aesthetic AF. And this new BPS one doesn’t disappoint. They’ve pulled out the big guns with this view, and the hotel has got a stunning infinity pool that lets swimmers get up close and personal with the famous chimneys of the former power station. The heated pool is situated on the top of the beautiful art-deco behemoth, looking out across the iconic smokestacks and the London skyline. 

The Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon, known for his colourful and contemporary designs, was selected to curate the interiors for the Battersea Art’otel. The 164-room artsy hotel also includes the Tozi Grand Café, serving Italian eats, and an exhibition space welcoming bi-monthly artists in residence. The space will open with a show from Battersea local Minna George who’ll be showing off her snowy mountain landscapes. 

The swish new hotel is part of the mega £9 billion renovation of the grade II-listed building and the surrounding area, which reopened to the public in October. To book your stay, head here.

Battersea Power Station, Circus Rd W, SW8 5BN.

Battersea Power Station: Time Out’s ultimate guide.

500 ‘genuinely affordable’ new homes are being built in Tottenham.

