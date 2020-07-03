This new Brixton beer garden has amazing DJs booked for the summer

Little Gay Brother, Erol Alkan and Norman Jay will all be playing at The Brixton Courtyard

Remember when weekends involved drinking with your mates to the sound of a DJ set? Maybe, you’d even push the boat out with with a boozy brunch or a spot of drag bingo? Well, get ready to say hello to some of the normality from the Before Times, because a new beer garden is opening in Brixton with DJ sets, hip hop brunches, wine tastings and more, in a socially distanced, safe environment.

South London music venue Brixton Jamm’s outdoor areas have been renovated with spaced-out booths and picnic benches to create The Brixton Courtyard. Food and drinks will be ordered via an app and delivered straight to your table to minimise any contact, and as with all pubs at the moment, you’ll have to book your place in advance.

Launching on Thursday July 9, it’ll have three rainproof spaces: The Courtyard, The Beach and The Garden. Each one will be hosting different events throughout the summer, from DJ sets to supper clubs. There’ll also be a rotating selection of street food each week, starting with SteakHaus.

If you've been missing some of your favourite London party people, like Percolate, Little Gay Brother, Shut the Front Door, Fever 105, Good Times and Two Six One, you’ll be pleased to hear they’ll all be making an appearance, as will mega artists such as Erol Alkan, DJ Boring, Friendly Fires, Norman Jay, Channel One, Sherelle, Spectrasoul and Moxie.

If boozy brunches have felt absent from your life, The Brixton Courtyard will have a variety to pick from, including hip hop-, garage- and Fleetwood Mac-themed events plus a drag brunch by Little Gay Brother. The venue has also promised pub quizzes, cheese-and-wine parties with Champagne + Fromage, drag bingo and even live music once government guidelines allow it.

Pints! Wine! Music! It almost feels too good to be true, but we’re here for it.

Find The Brixton Courtyard at 261 Brixton Rd, SW9 6LH from Thu Jul 9. See what’s on and book here.

